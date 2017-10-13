The Catholic Commentator

Just days after the worst mass shooting in U.S. history took place in Las Vegas and as south Louisiana residents braced for yet another hurricane, parents, teens, religious and faithful gathered at the Catholic Life Center to focus on the dignity of human life at Life Fest, sponsored by the Office of Marriage and Family Life (OMFL) of the Diocese of Baton Rouge. The theme for this year’s event was “Proclaiming the Gospel of Life as Missionary Disciples.”

Teens from St. Agnes Church in Baton Rouge enjoyed lunch at Life Fest. The group attended the event as part of their confirmation activities. Photos by Bonny Van | The Catholic Commentator

Keynote speaker Dr. Brian Pedraza, assistant professor of theology at Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, opened the conference by saying that throughout the history of every western nation, the idea of human dignity and human rights were borrowed from Catholic teachings and Judeo Christian beliefs.

“To grasp our dignity as human beings takes the revelation of God,” he said. “People will not arrive at that conclusion by themselves. If you read the signs of the times, if you see what happened in places like Las Vegas, we know that it takes a revelation from God to grasp human dignity at its fullness.

“Even the beginning of the Bible gives this description of human dignity but it doesn’t stop there. From Genesis onward, you have the story of the rebellion and descent of the people of God, and the culmination of the story is that God sends his only son to show just how much they’re worth, and he became one of them and died for them.”

Breakout sessions included such topics as “Accompanying Those Who Are Experiencing an Unplanned Pregnancy,” “Accompanying Those Touched by Abortion” and “Accompanying Those Struggling with Depression or Suicidal Thoughts.”

Anne Huxley participates in children’s activities during Life Fest at the Catholic Life Center.

“The pro-life movement is more than abortion,” said Dr. James Hernandez, who facilitated the discussion on depression and suicide. “It’s about respecting the life of people on the fringes who feel like life is not worth living.”

Speaking to a packed classroom filled with mostly teenagers, Hernandez explained the difference between sadness and depression, which lasts much longer.

“Obviously, it’s important to reach out to that person, to let them know that you’re there and that they can get help with a professional,” he said. “There’s a big stigma with going to get help. But, if you see someone stuck in that rut for a week or two, I’d say reach out to them. There’s no harm in reaching out.”

Claire Miller, a senior at St. Michael High School in Baton Rouge, attended the session in order to gather information for her senior service project. She said she will use what she learned not only for her project but to share with her peers.

“Depression doesn’t come in waves, it’s like a constant feeling and there’s no cure for it. You can take medication to help deal with it, but it’s not a cure for it and so your relationship with that person is important,” she said. “So, if you see a peer with that you need to know how to deal with it.”

Jacob Zumo paints live during Life Fest. He is raising money to attend Sacred Art School Firenze in Florence, Italy.

Brooke McCall, a home-schooled ninth-grader, attended Life Fest as part of her confirmation class for St. Agnes Church in Baton Rouge. She has heard about people she knew who committed suicide, but she never understood depression or what lead them to that choice.

“I think we got to see more on a personal level what they went through before making that decision,” she said.

Darryl Ducote, director of OMFL, lead a discussion on “Accompanying Those Who Are Facing End of Life.” His topic addressed attending the needs of the dying. He said the biggest challenge when seeing someone is dying is “facing our own mortality.”

Darryl Ducote, director of the Office of Marriage and Family Life at the diocese, talks about the needs of people who are dying. He said the best gift is to just be present.

“It’s right before us. We’re going to die and it makes us uncomfortable,” he said. “Plus, it’s a very intimate moment. The things that are shared at that time are personal. Thirdly, I think we feel obligated to say or do something when there is no need. Our presence is what’s important.”

The day wrapped up with adoration, group discussions and the annual Respect Life Mass in St. Joseph Chapel.

Danielle Van Haute, Respect Life Coordinator for the Diocese of Baton Rouge, said learning more about the situation that people are facing is key in helping to accompany them on their personal journeys dealing with life issues.

“I hope that people walk away with answers to questions that they came here with. I hope that this provides an encounter for them to hear what God, in particular, wants them to hear and also a sense of camaraderie with other people who place a value on life that we’re called to, especially in our society,” said Van Haute. “When we stand up for the value of life, we can feel very isolated.”​

Games, arts and crafts are part of the kids track at Life Fest on Oct. 7 at the Catholic Life Center.

Dr. Brian Predraza talks about human dignity during his remarks at the opening of Life Fest, held at the Catholic Life Center.