Diocesan World Youth Day, scheduled Oct. 29 at St. Jean Vianney Church in Baton Rouge, draws hundreds of youth from around the Diocese of Baton Rouge looking for an afternoon of fun, making friends and upbeat praise and worship of the Lord.

The office of Youth and Young Adult Ministry said it is focusing on making this year’s event, which is one of the largest it sponsors, a personal experience between each attendee and Jesus so they can see their call as missionary disciples, according to Olivia Gulino, Associate Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry for the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

This year’s pilgrimage, themed “Humble and Human,” is based on Luke 1:48: “He who is mighty has done great things for me,” also known as part of Mary’s “Magnificat.”

Pilgrims will be encouraged to reflect on Mary’s humility, God’s holiness and what it means for them, according to Gulino.

With Mary, who is referred to as “the first disciple,” serving as the model, the youth will look at what it means to be a disciple in day-to-day life. Gulino said this is in keeping with the overall concept, “Living as Missionary Disciples,” developed by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, and has been adopted by the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis for the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

The event which is open to people of all ages and families will run from noon – 6 p.m. Bishop Robert W. Muench will celebrate Mass at 1:15 p.m. Afterward pilgrims will proceed with the WYD cross in a Stations of the Cross format to various venues, with the final station at the St. Jean Vianney football field, where there will be music, eucharistic adoration and a chance to receive the sacrament of reconciliation.

Kathleen Lee will be the keynote speaker and will address the topic of brokenness, which is common to most teens, said Gulino.

She said most people think brokenness, things that are unspoken and that weigh them down, keeps them from being holy.

“But those are the things that can help us be disposed to Christ and to listen to him,” said Gulino.

“Some think you have to be perfect, but in actuality it’s, ‘Where are we and what can we do now?’ ” said Gulino.

Olivia Hurst, a member of the Diocesan Youth Board and senior at Zachary High School, will talk about ways of witnessing the faith.

While the day is focused on helping teens take a serious look at their roles of being missionaries in spreading the message of Christ, it will also be filled with fun and memorabilia, such as T-shirts with a WYD logo that was designed by Catholic artist Norman Faucheux that will available for $10.

“There’s nothing like getting together and worshipping Jesus and being in community,” said a beaming Gulino.

For more information and to register, contact the youth director or religious education director of your local church parish, Gulino said.