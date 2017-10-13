Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Baton Rouge inducted 15 new members into its Beta Club in a ceremony Sept. 27. For the second straight year, the school has also been named a National Beta School of Distinction for increasing its membership by 10 percent. Pictured are, from left front row, Blake Hester, Charles Tramonte, Anna Grace Chapman, Alex Christofi, Kourtni Hughes, Frances Rhodes, Jemma Wood; second row, Claire Graves, Preston Stoeckle, Gabi Barbin, Leslie Stevens, Kayla Dowden, Peter Mascari, Ann Claire Harris, Alyssa Keowen; third row, Claire Perrault, Madelyn Canezaro, Carter Schmitt, Brooklyn Hoffman, Emma Graves, Jack Massey; back row, Lindsey Landry, Sophia Guillory, CeCe Werth, Anna Musso, Aubrey Carroll, Connor Green (not pictured, K.K. Guttzeit). Photo provided by Lisa Black Cossè﻿