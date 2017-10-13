Three weeks ago it was announced in your church parishes and in The Catholic Commentator that your priests would be attending a state-wide convention of priests in New Orleans Sept. 19-21. These are held every four years. The convention theme was “Shepherding Today as Priest, Prophet and King.”

These titles belong to the ministry of Jesus, and ever since have been used to describe the sacramental, preaching and pastoral ministry of his priests. There were three main addresses from bishops of New York, Brownsville, Texas and Tucson, Arizona as well as four workshop talks by two priests, a married couple and a lady psychologist. They were good. The one that intrigued me the most was the opening address given by Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, the archbishop of New York. Cardinal Dolan spoke on the priestly dimension of shepherding today. At least, that was the topic advertised in the program.

Cardinal Dolan has a reputation for being a polished and entertaining speaker. He is much in demand for speeches and TV interviews. During the presidential campaign, he even hosted a banquet, sitting between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. During his talk to us, he called that “sitting in the hot seat.” He intrigued me because he did not talk about our role as priests, but rather about the problem presented to the Catholic Church, and really to all Christian churches, of how to reach the newest group of young adults, the so-called “nones.” These are the young people in their 20s and 30s who came to adulthood around the turn of the century. They are also called, with no religious reference, “millennials.”



Census surveys ask individuals to state their religious affiliation. With increasing numbers, members of this age group are writing in “none.” Further questioning often brings the response, “I am spiritual, was Catholic, but now would rather not belong to any religion.” The cardinal said that this indicates a strong distrust of the primary institutions we have always relied upon to give direction and support to our lives: our government, our churches and even marriage. Father Ron Rolheiser, who writes a column in The Catholic Commentator, says that ours is becoming a “post-ecclesial world.” He means, I suppose, that churches do not have the importance they once had in giving direction to the lives of many.

What do we do about this as the church to whom Jesus commanded, “Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I commanded you. And behold I am with you always, until the end of the age”? Some of these millennial some-kind-of-Catholics are no longer baptizing their children to leave them free to make their own faith decisions, or because they themselves have not been to church in a long time and feel uneasy about starting to practice their faith again. So what do we do to stem this loss of faith in the kind of God that Jesus revealed to us? Jesus taught us to call him father, and to pray to him as one who loves us and wants to nourish us daily. “Give us this day, our daily bread.” Jesus’ God is a personal God whom we get to know by sticking close to Jesus and adopting his values and actions. The Catholic Church and its sacraments are the embodiment of Jesus in this world, his “Mystical Body.” As Cardinal Dolan put it, “Christ without the Church is not real,” (not alive here and now). Remember that the risen Christ said to St. Paul on the road to Damascus, “Saul, Saul, why do you persecute me?” He identified himself with the early Christians that St. Paul was attacking.



The church that Cardinal Dolan thinks will resonate with this “post-ecclesial world” is a church that is our home, our family. The church as institution with its rules and regulations, its externals of bells and incense, no longer seems to appeal to Catholics in their 20s and 30. But we all yearn to belong to a family of blood relations and to an extended family of friends and neighbors. Our heroes are saints. The Eucharist is our family meal. We are born into the church, most of us, through the faith of our families and through baptism into Christ. He chooses us, not we him. We can’t ever really leave this kind of family and community. We can neglect or refuse to practice its rituals, but we cannot deny our baptism and the faith of those who raised us. As the cardinal said, “It is in your blood, your DNA. To be Catholic is like a birthmark.” We can’t just rub it off. And he quoted a famous old New York newspaperman, Jimmy Breslin, who wrote, “We are only one chest-pain away from coming back.” The church is our home. It will always call us to return. In Cardinal Dolan’s words, “Home is the place where, when you come back and knock on the door, they have to let you in.”

With the pedophilia problem among the clergy, four percent over a 50-year period in the United States, and a financial mess in the Vatican that Pope Francis is still working to clean up, Catholicism has taken a self-inflicted hit to its former prestige. But neither St. John Paul II nor Pope Francis have hesitated to admit the church’s flaws. The public reaction to their candidness has been positive. We all know that our families can be dysfunctional at times. Any historian will tell you that the Catholic Church has had its share of dysfunction. But she remains the face of Christ on earth. Cardinal Dolan reminded us that “In her human side, the church is always Christ crucified between two thieves.” The Catholic Church is a community of flawed people, but the only community founded by Jesus.

I agree with this vision of the church, but what concretely do we priests do with it? The good and so articulate cardinal ended with only one directive: “Love for the church has to be the priest’s passion.” After a pause, he remembered a line from the Godfather, and quoted Don Corleone, “Family is all we got.”

Father Carville is a retired priest in the Diocese of Baton Rouge and writes on current topics for

The Catholic Commentator. He can be reached at johnnycarville@gmail.com.﻿