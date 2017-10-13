A single millimeter amounts to little more than the head of a pin, the tip of a ballpoint, a lower case “o” in this size print. It is the diameter of a typical mustard seed. And yet, in the words of Jesus, faith no greater than that yields a harvest worthy of heaven. “I say to you, if you have faith the size of a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you” (Mt 17:20). From such belief, God builds his kingdom.

You express your Catholic faith in ways your neighbors sometimes notice, often in w﻿ays they do not. This year, we invite you to join with fellow parishioners to actively support the Bishop’s Annual Appeal. It takes so little to mean so much. As Jesus said, that is the nature of God’s kingdom. “It is like a mustard seed that, when it is sown in the ground, is the smallest of all the seeds on the earth. But once it is sown, it springs up and becomes the largest of plants and puts forth large branches, so that the birds of the sky can dwell in its shade” (Mk 4:31-32). A grand cathedral is assembled from single stones, and we realize the Appeal’s greatest impact when generous parishioners join together and give. Moved by Faith, please take part in this great work of faith.

“If you have faith the size of a mustard seed . . . nothing will be impossible for you.”

You will honor the possibilities of generous and loving charity through your active involvement, expanding the work of vital ministries supported by the BAA. Your generosity will be a gracious picture of your prayerful intention, and your faith will make a better life possible for your fellow parishioners, neighbors and friends.

A handful of mustard seeds produces an entire field of mature plants. To the birds who dwell among them, that potential is life-affirming. To those whose lives you will enrich through your faithful contribution, the paths you open are almost limitless. Every donation to the Bishop’s Annual Appeal carries the blessing of fruitful benefit. Contribute your part, won’t you? Please give to support the work of the Bishop’s Annual Appeal.

P.S. Your participation in this annual endeavor is essential to its success, and the seeds you plant will surely bless those served through the Bishop’s Annual Appeal. Please give. My prayers remain with you, your special loved ones, and all those who have gone before us to eternal life.