Breast Cancer and Abortion Documentary – The Knights of Columbus of Mater Dolrosa Church in Independence will present “Hush,” a documentary proposing a link between breast cancer and abortion, Thursday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m., at the KC Hall, 232 Dileo Lane, Independence. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Childcare is available. Register at catholicsexuality.wufoo.com/forms/m1xhjxft1ryk6ym/ or call Tony and Pattie Anzalone at 985-878-2045 or Allison Dreher at 985-320-4580 or email allisondreher@msn.com.

End of Life Talk – Dr. John Meinert from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, will present an “End of Life” talk Thursday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m., in the St. Francis Room of St. John The Evangelist Church in Prairieville, 5208 Hwy. 73, Prairieville. For more information, call Deacon Randy Clement at 225-673-8307.

Symposium for Systemic Change – The Archdiocese of New Orleans, Diocese of Baton Rouge, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New Orleans and Baton Rouge and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul USA will present a Symposium for Systemic Change Friday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Bishop Robert E. Tracy Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thwy., Baton Rouge. To register and for follow-up support, call Angela Wattler at 985-966-3846 or email SystemicChangeSymposium@gmail.com.

St. Patrick SVDP Celebration – St. Patrick Church, 12424 Brogdon Lane, Baton Rouge, will celebrate a Mass to mark the 30th anniversary of the founding of their St. Vincent de Paul Conference Saturday, Oct. 21 at the 4 p.m. Mass. For more infomation, call 225-753-5750.

Feast on the Levee – St. John the Baptist Church, 402 S. Kirkland Dr. (River Road), Brusly, will celebrate its Feast on the Levee Sunday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. A 5K fun run/bike ride will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28. For more infomation, call 225-749-2189 or email visit sjb-brusly.com.

Rosaryville Events – Rosaryville Spirit Life Center, 39003 Rosaryville Road, Ponchatoula, will host a group that will meet to discuss how to rekindle the experience of listening to God Tuesday, Oct. 24, 6-7:30 p.m. Kate Theriot LLC will present a day of prayer Wednesday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Cost of the day is $35. For more infomation, call 225-294-5039 or email sdavis@oppeace.org or go to rosaryvillela.com.

Women in Spirit Meeting – Maxine Crump, CEO of Dialogue on Race Louisiana, will speak at the Women in Spirit Meeting Thursday, Oct. 26, noon at St. Joseph Cathedral, Fourth and Main streets, Baton Rouge. RSVP wis@cathedralbr.org or calling the cathedral office at 225-387-5928.

St. Alphonsus Car Show – St. Alphonsus Church, 14040 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, will host a car show on Saturday, Oct. 28. For more infomation, call Randy Accardo at 225-333-1403 or Lynette Shaffett at 225-954-0680 or email youth@alphonsus.org.

Infertility Workshop – The Office of Marriage and Family Life of the Diocese of Baton Rouge will present “Embracing the Cross of Infertility: A Morning of Prayer and Reflection for Couples Struggling with Infertility,” Saturday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m.– noon, at the Corcoran Center of Maryville Convent, 4200 Essen Lane (next to Ollie Steele Nursing Home), Baton Rouge. For more infomation, please contact us at 225-242-0323.

Busy Person’s Retreat – The St. Joseph Spirituality Center, 2980 Kleinert Ave., Baton Rouge will present a busy person retreat Monday, Oct. 30 – Friday, Nov. 3. Fee is $100. For more information, call 225-383-3349 or email dianne@stjocenter.org.