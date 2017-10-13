REACH making a difference

The Catholic Commentator

Parents, teachers and administrators gathered Sept.29 for a breakfast fundraiser for special education at the Catholic Life Center. The Blessed Margaret of Castello REACH (Religious Education for All Children) Program provides students with classroom instruction designed specifically for their learning challenges while allowing them to take some mainstream courses so they are integrated with the rest of the student body.

Kim Bowman’s daughter Baylor, 10, is in the fourth grade at Our Lady of Mercy School, which has a REACH Program. While Baylor goes to special classes for her core subjects, she joins other fourth-graders for classes like physical education and art. She also spends lunchtime and recess with the rest of the grade.

“I think the thing we enjoy the most for her (Baylor) is being able to be with her peers half the day,” said Bowman. “She is able to be with other 9- and 10-year-olds and learn from their behaviors, and it really helps being with her peers.”

There are five host sites of the REACH Program: St. Michael the Archangel, Redemptorist – St. Gerard, Our Lady of Mercy, St. Louis King of France and St. Jean Vianney. Another three schools offer lab services for those with dyslexia and other learning challenges: St. George, Most Blessed Sacrament and St. John Interparochial.

“In 2014, a group came forward to rethink how we were offering special education,” said Bethany Robicheaux, director of special education for Catholic Schools Office. “At the time, everything was located as Redemptorist St. Gerard and we had eight students in the program.” </span id=”7″>

Currently, enrollment in special education is 95 students, ranging in age from 5- to 20-years-old. Students can remain in the program until age 22 and can earn a high school diploma or certificate of achievement.

“We’ve had families move into these schools because the services are now available, so we’ve brought families back to Catholic school,” said Robicheaux.

The Catholic Schools Office has been on a mission to expand special education services throughout the diocesan footprint. The goal is to have a total of 12 host sites by 2020. Robichaux said her office gets calls weekly from families looking for special education services in their part of the diocese. <

“We compel them to visit with their pastors and their principals about their needs because where we find one, we usually find five,” Robicheaux said.

Ann Marionneux, a special education teacher, had retired from public school when she was approached about teaching at St. John Interparochial in Plaquemine this school year. She now has 11 students.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Marionneux said of the REACH program. “If parents couldn’t get into public schools, they had to come across the river or they had to pay for private tutors. Catholic parents should have a choice and there was just no choice, but there is now, which is wonderful.”

“We wanted to have schools on the other side of the river. We wanted to have schools in Hammond,” said Carolyn Landry, a member of the Special Education Task Force. “We wanted to have schools in the heart of Baton Rouge and all sections of Baton Rouge so that we can reach all families of children with special needs.”

“Those of us who work to support parents admire so much their love for their child and we want to support them,” said Bishop Robert W. Muench, guest speaker at the breakfast. “Over the years, I have said, among us there are four categories of people that are especially close to the heart of Jesus Christ: the poor and the sick; the young and the elderly. And, of those who are young, those who have special needs are especially close to the heart of Jesus Christ.”

Parent tours are held October-March. To schedule a tour, call 225-336-8735 or visit specialed@csobr.org.