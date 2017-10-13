ENABLED BY THE SPIRIT





The Catholic Commentator

“I’m excited to be here because you are here and God is here!” proclaimed Bishop Robert W. Muench, expressing the uncontainable joy and movement of the Holy Spirit as 13 youth with special needs received the sacrament of confirmation at St. Joseph Chapel at the Catholic Life Center on Sept. 17.

Bishop Robert W. Muench gathers for a photo with the young Catholics who were sealed with the gift of the Holy Spirit in the first confirmation Mass for youth with special needs at St. Joseph Chapel at the Catholic Life Center on Sept. 17. Photos by Debbie Shelley | The Catholic Commentator

This first diocesan Mass for exceptional youth was the culmination of one and a half years of collaboration between the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis, the special education program of the Catholic Schools Office of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, the Office of Worship, church parishes and families who shed many tears as the church embraced and welcomed their children as confirmed adults.

Bethany Robicheaux, director of the special education program for the Catholic Schools Office, said Dorothy Carter approached her with concerns about the ability of her family’s church parish’s confirmation program to meet the needs of her son Andrew, a special needs student.

Carter said she went to an informational meeting about the confirmation program and believed it would be burdensome for her son.

Robicheaux and Carter approached Dina Dow, director of the Office of Evangelization, for input.

“She (Carter) said her only other option (than having him struggle in a traditional confirmation program) was to have him (Andrew) not confirmed, which is what other parents were doing because it was too hard to put them through the mainstream confirmation programs – which broke my heart,” said Dow.

She said through no one’s fault, many church parishes are not equipped to handle the confirmation sacramental needs of special needs youth, and she believed it was the responsibility of the diocese to provide those resources.

Dow, Robicheaux and Carter discovered resources currently available for special needs youth were for those who had more severe disabilities than the students that would likely be served through the program.

Bishop Robert W. Muench sealed youth with the gifts of the Holy Spirit during the Diocese of Baton Rouge’s first confirmation Mass for youth with special needs on Sept. 17.

As Carter gathered the names of families who would be interested in participating in the program, Dow researched confirmation programs so she “would not have to reinvent the wheel.”

With a background of working with confirmation programs for the past 17 years, Dow said she combined “the best of both worlds” by using the content from the popular mainstream confirmation programs and included materials on how to teach children with special needs that are helpful for verbal, as well as non-verbal candidates.

The name of the program is “Enabled by the Spirit.” Dow explained that at baptism people receive the Holy Spirit, but even more so at confirmation. The infusion of the Holy Spirit at confirmation enables them to more deeply know, love and serve the Lord.

“People think of them as disabled, children with disabilities. I contradict that and say no, no, no … these are children who are enabled by the Holy Spirit,” said Dow.

Dr. Jill Fruge served as the catechist for the eight sessions, which ran from February through May and took place at St. George Church in Baton Rouge.

Fruge has experience in being a catechist for confirmation as well as youth ministry. Her mother is also a speech pathologist, so she grew up around children who were audible and non-audible. Her oldest son also has exceptional needs and is a student in the Religious Education for All Children (REACH) program.

In addition to the confirmation classes, the youth did a service project in which they prepared snack packs for the homeless, toured St. George Church and talked about the symbols of the Catholic faith.

Father Tom Ranzino, director of the Office of Worship, contacted a person from the Archdiocese of New Orleans who is experienced in organizing Masses for people with special needs. It was decided to celebrate the Mass at St. Joseph Chapel, because it would be a smaller, intimate setting and the music would be more “low key” to not cause a sensory overload for the candidates, said Dow.

“The date set for the Mass was Sept. 17, which was Catechetical Sunday. I chuckled because I thought, ‘How appropriate that the youth that people think are most difficult to catechize are being confirmed that day,’ ” she added.

In his homily, Bishop Muench emphasized to the youth that God wants them to accept his love and to be happy now as well as in heaven.

The bishop talked about how the Holy Spirit touched the hearts of the first followers of Jesus and strengthened their souls and inspired them to live lives of love and service that changed the world.

“Each one of us is called to live like the first followers of Jesus,” said Bishop Muench, adding that in doing so they are living “in the fullness of the Holy Spirit.”

The confirmed youth indicated that they felt the presence of the Holy Spirit in the lives after the Mass.

Kathryn Paige Whitfield, who chose the saint name Catherine said, “I always felt that being confirmed was something that I wanted to do and experience. Getting the bishop to come and do this has really meant so much to me. I’m so thankful for his special blessing because my family is here and I am loved.”

Jill Matthews, who chose the saint name Clare said, “It was a special day today, with my friends, my family and Father Tom (Ranzino, also pastor of St. Jean Vianney Church in Baton Rouge).”

Brianne LeBlanc said, “I am happy that I am anointed by the Holy Spirit. I have learned a lot and will teach others to do the same.”

Jacob Stickling, who chose the saint name Isidore, is non-audible, yet his family could see how excited he was to be with his friends on that special day. His brother, Josh, was his sponsor. He said it was challenging at times to be his brother’s “voice and model” during the process, but he said he would not have missed any of it.

“Thumbs up meant ‘Amen’ for him,” smiled Josh, who said they worked together on a system of communication.

The Holy Spirit has given the youth even more inspiration as they live out their day-to-day lives, according to Dow. Andrew Carter went on to be elected to the student council at St. Michael High School in Baton Rouge. Dow said she had seen some of the youth featured on the news with the soccer teams they play with.

Dow said the diocese is working to make the materials from the program available to the church parishes so they will be equipped to help youth with special needs.

“It’s a win-win,” said Dow. “The parishes will have the resources and something in their hands that they desire, but don’t have the time to develop. It’s a win for the families because they know their church is welcoming them with whatever needs they have.”