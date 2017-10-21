The Catholic Commentator

Human trafficking, which is reported as being bolstered by the pornography industry, is a symptom of human life being devaluated, according to Father Jeff Bayhi, founder of Metanoia, a home in the Baton Rouge area that will serve as a refuge for adolescent victims of such sexual exploitation.

In a recent presentation on battling pornography at Christ the King Church and Student Center at LSU, Dr. Mario Sacasa, director of counseling services at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, told attendees that one of the horrors the pornography industry tries to hide is that it fuels human trafficking.

He pointed out that predators pick up victims and force them to do “sex work.” This includes prostitution at predominately male-oriented events, most notably at the Super Bowl, as well as appearing in illicit media.

Noting that the Interstate-10 corridor from Texas to Florida has been identified as the busiest trafficking corridor in the United States, Father Bayhi said the trafficking issue is close to the Baton Rouge area.

He said an erosion of respect for human life began when people decided they could define what a human being is and who has the right to live. When it comes to abortion, this includes calling an unborn baby a “fetal mass” or “choice.” In euthanasia, this includes the cold calculation of medical costs in determining how long a person should live.

“When you make human life a matter of opinion, there is no philosophical or theological argument leading the debate, there’s only an argument of individual rights. We’ve taken God out of the equation,” said Father Bayhi.

He said when it comes to pornography, “We don’t look at the people in the videos as children of God, but as someone who can provide sexual pleasure. ‘They are here for my amusement and entertainment.’ “

Father Bayhi highlighted the similarities between the sex trafficking industry and the African slave industry hundreds of years ago. With the African slave industry, the slave traffickers did not look at the Africans as human beings but as cheap labor as a means of profit. With the sex trafficking industry, the victim is not seen as a human being but as means to profit by providing the consumer pleasure.

“Pornography is a $42 billion industry,” said Father Bayhi. “That’s money coming from the ones paying for it. That’s not including free pornography.” <

Because the profit is made at the high cost of the victims, Father Bayhi said Metonia Manor, a 12,000 square-foot home for victims of human trafficking, will help rescued slave trafficking victims rebuild their lives. The home will house 16 girls who will be home-schooled as well as taught life skills and job skills. They will also be allowed to stay as long as necessary.

The Hospitaler Sisters of Mercy will provide the love, support and resources the girls need to build a new life, according to Father Bayhi.

“The sisters will be the leaders,” he said. “They are going to live with these women 24/7.”

Noting that the average age of a human trafficking victim is 13, Father Bayhi said, “Every day is going to be a new day when you welcome a 15-year-old who has been abused and forced to performed 3,000 sex acts.”

Sister Norma Nunez SOM said the sisters are hoping the home will be operating in November and ministering to the girls will be a learning process the sisters will go through together. They received training in Rome under Consolata Missionary Sister Eugenia Bonetti, who has been a leading figure in the work of women religious to assist victims of trafficking, especially women forced into prostitution.

“It’s a journey we have to walk through to work with the girls. They have gone through such trauma,” said Sister Norma. “We will try to work with them to try to establish the trust that was lost through the abuse of human trafficking.

“For them, it (the goal) is the girls will want to start a fresh life. We will be working with them to heal them from the inside out.”

The main message the sisters want to impart to the girls is that they have a future ahead of them, according to Sister Norma. They will help them practically, by giving them an education, life skills training and other resources, as well as spiritually.

With the Greek word Metanoia meaning, “change of mind,” Sister Norma said, “We would like to give them the therapy they need; we want to help them invite God into their lives to make them whole again. God can do anything.”

Knowing the sobering reality of the addictive nature of pornography means once you get into it, it’s hard to get out, as the church continues to pray and actively work for the end of human trafficking. Metanoia will help the victims see their true identify as children of God.

“Our philosophy is saving one child at a time,” said Sister Norma.

Metanoia will serve sexually exploited children throughout the state of Louisiana and does not receive state or federal funds, and therefore needs the public’s assistance through prayers and financial support, said Father Bayhi. For more information about how to help, visit metanoia-inc.org.

