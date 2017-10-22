“The Catholic Commentator

The seeds of Catholic education have historically run deep through the fertile soil of the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

Helping those seeds blossom is funding through the Bishop’s Annual Appeal, which kicked off Oct. 2 under the theme “Moved by Faith.” The mailing of mustard seeds is emphasizing the Scripture message of how having the faith of one mustard seed can move mountains.

Included in the BAA’s list of beneficiaries is a tuition assistance program administered by the Catholic Schools Office.

“The BAA money goes to basically anyone who is in a Catholic school, applies and who has need,” said Michael Miller, assistant superintendent of Catholic schools. “The key being need. We do it on a need basis.”

Miller said the assistance program is not designed to fund a full tuition but to assist those families who might occasionally need a financial boost. A donation of $500 to $1,000 might be all it takes for a family to get over the top and keep a child enrolled in a Catholic school, he said.

“It’s an honor to be able to help families educate their children in the Catholic tradition,” said Tammy Abshire, director of stewardship for the Diocese of Baton Rouge. “The money generated by the BAA goes to help some of the most needy and some of the most vulnerable members of the diocese.”

“The generosity of the community continues to amaze me,” she added, “but it only reinforces Baton Rouge’s reputation as being one of the most generous communities in the state. The people here are always ready to open their hearts and provide whatever resources, whether it’s financial or otherwise, to help their neighbor.”

Miller said 572 people applied online. Of that number, a management company culled the list to 227 qualified applicants and also determined each family’s financial needs.

Miller then reviewed the applications and, using a formula he has developed and tweaked during the past four years, awarded benefits to 153 of the applicants. Included in that number is an extra 34 students who are able to continue their Catholic education courtesy of an anonymous $25,000 donation that Abshire secured.

The schools office has been receiving an average of $75,000 annually from the BAA.

“We try to give as much as possible to as many people,” Miller said, adding that because the money is coming from the BAA first consideration is given to Catholic students. Other factors include the age of a student, if that student is already enrolled in a Catholic school or if he or she has previously received tuition assistance.

Miller said the formula is structured in a way that if a family needs $1,501 to $2,000 they would receive $250. The scale escalates to where an award might eventually reach $3,250 if the management firm determines the family has a need of $7,000 or greater.

The money is forwarded to the school where the student attends and the principal will then notify the family. Miller said families must reapply annually for assistance.

“People have to have their own commitment to this,” he said. “That’s just the reality. You sacrifice. You make choices. But at the same time, with that little help hopefully they can find the rest of the money they need for school.”

Miller said he believes those seeds planted early in a Catholic school classroom will reap benefits for the entire community in the future.

“The one thing that besides teaching the whole person, teaching the faith, which is the whole purpose of Catholic schools, is we have such a strong community,” he said. “And that builds community. We have great schools because we have great communities.

“And we have great communities of people who are helping to support those kids.”

“We are so thankful to the BAA,” he added. “Their help is huge. Honestly, without them, there are more than 100 kids who otherwise might not be able to go to Catholic schools.”

Along with the tuition assistance program, the BAA also helps fund Sanctuary for Life, Catholic Charities Diocese of Baton Rouge, Bishop’s Pence, Catholic Life TV and assistance to church parishes.

Visit baabr.org to donate to the BAA.