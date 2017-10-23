The Catholic Commentator

Rebuilding from the damage left by Hurricane Harvey will continue for many months and possibly years. And, it’s an all too familiar feeling for residents of south Louisiana who suffered through massive flooding in 2016. So, when David Senn, a parishioner at St. Jean Vianney Church in Baton Rouge, saw the devastation he knew he had to do something but he “wasn’t sure what.”

Chris Reems, parishioner at St. Jean Vianney Church in Baton Rouge, removes damaged tile from the floor of Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church in Dickinson, Texas. He was part of a 14-member team from SJV that helped the community with recovery efforts after flooding from Hurricane Harvey. Photo provided by David Senn

Senn, retired from the East Baton Rouge Fire Department, had quite a bit of experience with disasters and recovery. The first thing he knew he needed was money so he asked Father Tom Ranzino, pastor of St. Jean Vianney, if he would be willing to finance a team “to go somewhere to do some recovery work.”

“That’s where it started,” Senn recalled. “But, I didn’t have a place to go, I didn’t have a place to stay or a game plan or nothing.”

In search of an answer, he turned to prayer.

“I said, ‘God, if you want me to do this, you’re going to put a place in my lap,’ ” he said.

And, of course, God answered – through email.

“Sure enough, I get an email from Dr. Kenneth Andry and he had already reached out to Father Tom himself about going out to do something. He sent me the information about Shrine of the True Cross in Dickinson, Texas,” said Senn.

Dickinson is located 28 miles southeast of Houston. Hurricane Harvey dumped several feet of water on the town. Shrine of the True Cross rectory, church and school were damaged. True Cross Church has a congregation of 2,500 families.

Senn called Michael Dunn, who was in charge of recovery coordination at True Cross Church and offered help. When Dunn asked when the group of volunteers could arrive, Senn said he didn’t know because he didn’t have a place to stay.

“I sat down and said a prayer, ‘I need a place to stay,’ ” said Senn. “Next thing I know, Doc (Andry) calls me and says his daughter who lives in League City was out of town and my brother who lives in Pasadena opened his house up. He was in Maryland.”

Now, he had financing, a place to go and a place to stay. Next, he needed workers. Four members of the Knights of Columbus of SJV signed on to bring food and cook for workers and others in Dickinson. Initially, 20 people signed on to work until Hurricane Irma slammed into Florida, and a number of them had to go help relatives there.

“I was down to four people and I sat down and said another prayer, ‘Lord, if you want me to go with four people, I’ll go. But, if you want me to take more, you’ll provide,'” said Senn. “The next morning, the phone started ringing off the hook and we ended up with 14 total.”

Senn said it became a pattern. When a problem arose, he would pray about it and then there would be a solution. On Sept. 14, the SJV recovery team was on their way to Dickinson in a caravan of trucks and trailers hauling supplies, some of which were donated by Immaculate Conception Church in Denham Springs; tools; food; and cooking equipment.

For the next four days, they cooked, cleaned, knocked down walls, unloaded and passed out donations, prayed, listened and bonded with the community of Shrine of the True Cross.

“We’d tell them we were from Baton Rouge and we flooded this time last year. And to see their face when we’d say that, and they were going ‘Y’all are here?’ Man, they would cry with us, and just sit there and were like ‘Y’all are here? Why are y’all here?’ We were like, ‘We know where you’re at,’ and there was a lot of compassion throughout the whole parish about that,” said Senn.

“Everybody embraced them very nicely here,” said Dunn. “It was nice because they were able to come and say, ‘We’ve been through this, too.’ It was truly a blessing.”

“I am very happy that St. Jean Vianney parish could give forward to True Cross Church with hands and hearts,” said Father Ranzino in a statement. “We wanted to make a contribution to their recovery in the manner in which many helped our parish recover.”

There is still a lot of work ahead. The school’s 180 students have been relocated to another Catholic school in Texas City for the rest of the school year. Mass is being celebrated in the KC Hall until repairs in the church are completed, which should be by spring. And, 90 percent of the homes in Dickinson were flooded. But, volunteer groups continue to make their way to the town to work, to listen and to provide hope.

“Because our faith at St. Jean Vianney was so strong,” Senn said, “we were able to show them what one year of flood recovery looks like. I think we brought them hope. And, I think that’s what they appreciated more than anything.”