Mental health is one of the most important steps, if not the most often overlooked, in the recovery process following a natural disaster.

Representatives from AmeriHealth Louisiana Caritas and employees of Catholic Charities Diocese of Baton Rouge formed a human assembly line on Oct. 2 to put together disaster preparedness kits, which are being stored at CCDBR. Each kit contains such items as flashlights, can openers and adhesive bandages. AmeriHealth presented CCDBR with a check for $50,000 that same day to be used for mental health services for the victims of the August 2016 flood. Photo by Richard Meek | The Catholic Commentator

Unfortunately, many individuals do not take advantage of the available mental health care, often because of the stigma attached to it, said Kyle Viator, president of AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana. He said mental health issues caused by a disaster can often stymie the entire recovery process for a family or individual.

“We get so focused on getting the mold out, getting the people back in their homes that we often overlook the mental suffering,” said David Aguillard, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge. “And we also know that it can be just as much an impediment to recovery as having the physical resources.

“Before anybody can even get the physical resources they have to be motivated. From depression, from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, all these things that contribute to a family’s or individual’s action we need to address those before you can begin to address the physical needs.”

AmeriHealth, understanding the urgency in the Baton Rouge community as it continues to recover from the historic flood in August 2016, is now playing a significant role in meeting those mental health needs. On Oct. 2, Viator, on behalf of AmeriHealth, presented Aguillard with a $50,000 donation that will be exclusively used for people enrolled in CCDBR’s disaster recovery program.

It is the largest donation AmeriHealth Louisiana, which is one of five Medicaid care plans that participate in the Healthy Louisiana program, has made in its five-year history.

“They have case managers knocking on doors that were impacted, revisiting them and checking on them and connecting them with services that might be a little less intimidating to receive in their community,” he added. “We see the continued need for mental health care.”

He praised CCDBR for being integrated in the network of the community through the churches and through the services they offer to help to break that stigma of receiving behavior health support.” He added the donation “speaks to the enormity of last year and really wanting to invest back into the community.”

Viator said his agency went through an extensive and thoughtful evaluation process of identifying what he called the “real gaps” in the community. He said one of the needs AmeriHealth wanted to focus on was mental health services, and noted that Catholic Charities has done a “wonderful job in the disaster recovery program in meeting the immediate needs of members and helping them connect with federal resources.”

Aguillard said reaching out to those individuals is fulfilling CCDBR’s core mission of addressing a person’s complete needs, including spiritual, emotional and physical needs. He said the agency relies on donations, such as the generosity of AmeriHealth, to meet those needs.

He said the donation enables CCDBR to double the amount of services it offers to participants in the disaster recovery program.

Those mental health professional services include visits in-home or at satellite offices, said Aguillard.

Viator said the majority of AmeriHealth’s work force that exceeds 200 employees live in the Baton Rouge area. He added that more than 30 of those employees were impacted by the flood, adding that the donation is an investment into the “core structure of our community where we live and work.”

“We hope the end result is building a healthier community,” he added. “And we really hope that is starts to provide the type of support people need beyond getting back into their homes. We hope to get them back into a routine (resulting in) happy, active members of their community.”

AmeriHealth was initially a Catholic health plan launched and operated for 25 years by the Sisters of Mercy in Philadelphia. Blue Cross of Philadelphia bought AmeriHealth in 2011, but Viator stressed the plan’s Catholic mission to provide charity to a community in which it serves has not changed.

“We still live that mission,” he said. “That’s part of the reason (CCDBR) was chosen, looking at our historical mission and the alliance there and seeing the great work they do out in the community.”