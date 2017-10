Students and faculty from Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School recently spent part of their weekend cleaning up the Sweet Olive Cemetery in Baton Rouge. Those involved in the community service project were: Anthony Martinez, his father, Antonio Martinez; Orlin Alvarez; Jadarion Davis; Jamone Williams; Johnathan Williams; Joshua Ramirez; principal Claire Willis and her kids; and teachers Stephen Weilbacher, Missy Durham and Mark Becker. Photo provided by Kendall Hebert