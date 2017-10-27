On Oct. 2, Rand Cooper, a writer who contributes to Commonweal Magazine, one of our best lay Catholic publications, was bringing his six-year-old daughter her trumpet, which she had forgotten upon leaving for school. He noted that the school’s American flag was already at half-mast to honor those killed the evening before in Las Vegas. He had a flash back to similar mass killings: 21 first-graders in nearby Sandy Hook, Connecticut, five years ago; nine classmates killed by a student at Umpqua Community College in Oregon exactly two years ago to the day; 16 college students killed and 30 wounded at the University of Texas, Austin, in 1966. He didn’t recall, but could have, the Columbine High School killings in Littleton, Colorado in 1999 and the theater killings in Aurora, Colorado in 2012.

According to the Washington Post (Oct. 5), since 1965 in the U.S. the total for mass killings by gun fire is 948 victims, of whom 145 were children or teens. All seem to have been committed by deranged teenagers or adults. The only difference was the lethal possibilities of the weapons used. They have escalated from a hunting rifle in Austin in 1966 to a military model semi-automatic, modified to full-automatic, shooting nine rounds per second, used by the Las Vegas killer, Stephen Paddock.

We cannot cure all mental illness, but we could and should do something about the numbers killed and wounded by increasingly powerful, military-grade weapons. In Las Vegas the numbers killed and wounded were dreadful: 59 dead, 527 injured. The killer had 19 weapons in the hotel room from which he fired. His victims were unknown to him, ordinary people enjoying a music concert. We will never know his motives, because he ended his attack by killing himself. He left no suicide note. All a civilized nation can do is mourn the dead and take the preventive measures available to protect its citizens. In his Commonweal piece, Cooper reported a call to National Public Radio from a former army infantryman who claimed that “there’s only one reason these weapons exist, and that’s to kill masses of people.” He said that it was absurd for anyone except the military to have such weapons, adding, “There’s no way that should be allowed in a civilized country.”

I know of no other first world country that does allow civilians to have such military-grade weapons. Although fully automatic weaponry was supposed to be banned in the U. S. in the 1980s, it seems that they still can be purchased. According to Cooper, a shooting range called “Battle Field Vegas” in that city advertises itself as “offering over 400 full automatic machine guns … Call for your free hotel shuttle pick up.”

It cannot be denied that we have a huge gun violence problem in this country. Gun control opponents are full of slogans like “Guns don’t kill people, criminals do.” Yes, but they have to get the weapons first. The gun control opponents argue back, “Most killings are done with stolen or black-market weapons.” Maybe, in one-to-one killings, of which we have had more than our share in Baton Rouge. However, the Washington Post article found that in most cases the weapons were legally purchased. The killer is crazy, but often does not have a criminal record that prevents him from getting the guns he uses.

Why can’t we, then, get the most dangerous weapons, which have no logical civilian use, out of the hands of the public? The Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to bear arms, but it was envisioning single-shot muskets. It didn’t guarantee every citizen his own canon. The government’s first duty is to protect the lives of its citizens.

Why, then, has our government been so slow to do so? Apparently, only one senator, Chris Murphy (Dem.) of Vermont, dared name the cause of our elected legislators’ failure. The day after the Las Vegas Massacre he wrote, “It is absolutely infuriating that my colleagues in Congress are so afraid of the gun industry that they pretend there aren’t public policy responses to this epidemic … It’s time for Congress to do something.”

I agree with Murphy. Selling more guns and training more citizens to use them will not prevent the crazies from killing even larger numbers of people. The least we can do is limit the weapons they must use to do so. I have owned a shotgun and used it to hunt birds. Louisiana is a sportsman’s paradise. But that isn’t what we are talking about here. As a nation and as individuals who call ourselves Christians, we are our brothers’ keepers. We have to protect the lives of the innocent, and that can only be done through those whom we send to Congress. They make the laws which our police forces enforce.

We need stricter gun control. Without it, Cooper’s prediction will come true: “As I saw that lowered flag this morning (at his daughter’s school), I had the grim and abject thought that maybe we should just keep it that way. Because one thing we can be sure of is that the next mass shooting is already locked and loaded.”

Father Carville is a retired priest in the Diocese of Baton Rouge and writes on current topics for The Catholic Commentator. He can be reached at johnnycarville@gmail.com.