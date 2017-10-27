JP II Relic Tour – A first-class relic of St. John Paul II will travel through the Diocese of Baton Rouge Nov. 2–4. The schedule for public veneration will be Thursday, Nov. 2, 3:45–10 p.m., Christ the King Church and Student Center at LSU; Friday, Nov. 3, 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Our Lady of Mercy Church, 445 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge; Saturday, Nov. 4, 9:30 a.m.–3:45 p.m., Holy Rosary Church 44450 Hwy. 429, St Amant.

RHS Reunion – A Redemptorist High School Legacy Homecoming will be held Saturday, Nov. 4, 1–5 p.m., at 11400 Lovett Road, Central. For more information, email rhsalumniandfriends@gmail.org.

Born to Run – Woman’s New Life Center will host Born to Run/Walk Saturday, Nov. 4 at North Boulevard Town Square. The runner sign-in begins at 7:30 a.m., with race day registration available, and the 1-mile fun run/walk starts at 8:30 a.m., and a 5K walk/run will begin at 9 a.m. There will be a post race “birth” day party with music, food and fun after the race. To register and for more information, visit borntorunbr.com or call 225-663-6470.

Chicken Dinners – Knights of Columbus Council 13632 of St. Joseph Cathedral, Fourth and Main Streets, Baton Rouge, will serve barbecue chicken dinners Sunday, Nov. 5, after all Masses. Tickets are $10 each and proceeds will help fund KC projects﻿. For more information, email Grand Knight Billy Rimes at jwmrimes@cox.net or call 225-324-8941.

SJV Mission – Father Cedric Pisegna CP, will present a mission, “Live With Passion,” Monday Nov. 6 – Wednesday, Nov. 8, 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., at St. Jean Vianney Church, 16166 S. Harrells Ferry Road, Baton Rouge. For more information, call 225-753-7950.

Veteran’s Program – St. Paul the Apostle Church, 3912 Gus Young Ave., Baton Rouge, will honor veterans in a program Sunday, Nov. 5, following the 10:30 a.m. Mass in the parish activity center. The program will include the presentation of colors, Pledge of Allegiance, patriotic music, lunch, recognition of veterans and introduction of deceased veteran’s spouses. For more information call 225-383-2537.

Discalced Carmelites – The Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites will meet Sunday, Nov. 12, 1:30 p.m., at Our Lady of Mercy Parish Activity Center in St. Gabriel’s Room, 444 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge. For more information, call 225-343-3181 or 225-803- 3391, or email robertwhite456@att.net.

Organ Concert – Karol Mossakowski will present an organ recital Thursday, Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m., at St. Aloysius Church, 225 Stuart Ave., Baton Rouge. He will perform works of Johann Sebastain Bach, Felix Mendelsohn, Cesar Frank, Louis Vierne, Maurice Durufle and an improvisation of a submitted theme. Free and open to the public. For more information, call 225-343-6657, ext. 3030.

Prayer Service – Central Pastor Area Association is hosting a Thanksgiving prayer service at St. Alphonsus Liguori Church, 14040 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. ﻿The evening will consist of prayer, Scripture, music and song. The theme will be focused on giving thanks. Babysitting will be provided.