“The atmosphere is changing now, for the spirit of the Lord is here,” sang the adoration band of Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Baton Rouge in rich harmony as lights softly fell on the Blessed Sacrament. The congregation’s reverent response conveyed during the night of praise, worship and eucharistic adoration that the people understood they were in a holy time of prayer and contemplation.

The adoration band of Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Baton Rouge performs inspiring music during an evening of praise, worship and eucharistic adoration. Photo by Debbie Shelley | The Catholic Commentator

On the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m., seven gifted musicians offer their talents in a ministry that “compliments what is happening on the altar” during eucharistic adoration.

According to bandleader and vocalist Sarah Averette, the praise and worship style of adoration comes from a desire to “bring out” the time of devotion and place an emphasis on it.

“A lot of Catholics don’t actually realize what adoration is. Adoration can include a band. We wanted to bring people (worship) music they hear on the radio that they hear normally. We wanted them to come here to talk to God, praise him and sing to him,” she said.

The Oct. 17 eucharistic adoration opened with the band performing “O Come to the Altar.” Deacon Don Musso, deacon assistant at Most Blessed Sacrament, brought the monstrance containing the Eucharist to the altar for exposition, knelt and waved a thurible filled with incense before the monstrance and joined the congregation for praise and worship.

This is a time Deacon Musso and his wife, Janice, enjoy.

“I usually come and sit down with my wife,” said Deacon Musso. “It’s a spiritual and meditative time. And I get to hold her (Janice’s) hand a lot of times. I think that’s something special, Jesus looking at both of us.”

The band members said Deacon Musso is involved with adoration.

“He even locks up afterwards,” smiled Averette.

In selecting the music for adoration, Averette said, “It’s all about the words and the soulfulness of the song, that it sets up a tone where people can hear God speaking to them.” </span id=”11″>

Adam Fields, pianist and vocalist, said there’s various signs of worship the congregation shows during adoration. </span id=”12″>

“You see many things,” said Fields. “You see people singing along with the songs, people looking at the monstrance, some people kneeling, some people standing with their hands raised up.

“With adoration, every night is an incredible experience.”

Drummer Ryan Landry is considered by the other musicians as “the heartbeat of the songs.” It’s a role he humbly plays.

“I try to be the glue keeping things together,” said Landry, who sits and plays on a box-style drum. “My goal is not so much to be the musician in the foreground, but to keep things together,” he said.

Guitarists Emma Hymel, a student at Denham Springs High School, and Mary Johnston, said they enjoy the fun </span id=”17″>he band has together and the congregation gives them positive feedback.

“People come up to us in the parking lot and tell us how much they enjoyed it,” said Johnstone.

The band said they rely on God to breathe life into the praise and worship time.

“We’re not full-time musicians, so you have to take it on faith that it will work out,” said Kevin Steed, guitarist and vocalist. “I don’t know that we’ve ever played the same way twice, but it works.”

“We practice in a certain way, but when you get to adoration, the Holy Spirit takes over and you can feel it,” said Averette.

“Music speaks where words can’t,” said Fields.

Kae Bell, the “PowerPoint” member of the band, makes sure the song’s lyrics are displayed on screen as the band performs.

“The way the Spirit works is that the more the band goes into adoration, the more the Spirit builds,” said Bell. “There’s a crescendo on the last two songs.”

Bell, who is a also a musician, said her role is one the congregation says they appreciate, because they have the words before them to help them meditate while they sing.

“To me, PowerPoint is the connection between the congregation and the band. If you want to individually engage in worship, this is the vehicle. This is not being done for them or to them. They are fully engaged in praise and worship. Knowing this setting provides that experience is rewarding for me,” said Bell.

Between each song, there is a moment of silence for reflection.

Adoration ends with Deacon Musso blessing people with the monstrance.

“I do it in a unique way, I like to come to each aisle,” said Deacon Musso.

After leading the divine praises, Deacon Musso returned the Blessed Sacrament to the tabernacle, followed by the song, “Holy God, we praise thy name.”

Members of the congregation said adoration is something that elevates their spirits.

Efi Yurik said, “When I first heard about it, I was reluctant to come. I thought, ‘I don’t know about this,’ but I discovered how special this time is. It’s one of the only times I can talk to the Lord.”

She use to bring her red teacup poodle, Rusty, to adoration and he laid in her lap. Rusty became a certified pet therapy dog in 2002 through the Tiger Hats Pet Therapy Program and visited patients at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center. He was 16 ½ years old when he passed away on June 17.

“Rusty enjoyed his adoration time,” said Yurik with misty eyes. She often thinks of him during adoration and feels as if he is there with her.

Lori Able said she enjoys the peace and serenity she feels after adoration.

“I love the band, they are so spiritual. The singers are …,” and then she and Able sighed as they pondered the words to describe them together.

“It just gets to your soul,” Able said and she and Yurik nodded and smiled together in agreement.