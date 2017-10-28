The Catholic Commentator

With the announcement of the closing of three church parishes during the past several months, the diocesan Planning Task Force is now turning its attention to pastoral direction from diocesan priests, chairman Father Trey Nelson said.

Father Nelson, pastor at St. Jude the Apostle Church in Baton Rouge, said the task force is meeting with priests during strategy input sessions. He said the meetings, which have already started and should wrap up by the end of the month, are focused not on concept, but structure and configuration.

Topics to be addressed include, but are not limited to, possible reconfigurations of deanery boundaries, the role of parochial vicars, Mass schedules and perhaps even more churches that might need to be merged, Father Nelson said.

“We are at the point where we need to be more strategic and proactive and less reactive,” he added.

SSA Consultants, who have been working with the task force for the past four years, will gather and compile the information. Existing and new task force members will analyze the data and make a proposal to Bishop Robert W. Muench.

Earlier this year, the Diocese of Baton Rouge announced the amalgamation of St. Pius X Church in Baton Rouge with St. Isidore the Farmer Church in Baker, effective at the end of May.

In the past several weeks, the diocese announced the closing of St. Louis King of France Church in Baton Rouge effective Nov. 26 and the closing of SLKF School effective June 30. Also, it was announced that St. Joan of Arc Church in Bayou Pigeon and its mission, St. Catherine Laboure in Bayou Sorrel, are closing Nov. 24.

“I think it’s gone as smoothly as it can go when it comes to closing,” Father Trey said. “Whether it was 200 people in the room or four people in the room (meeting at the churches), it’s been the same thing. It’s emotion, people are honest but no one has been mean.”

Father Paul Yi, administrator of St. Joan of Arc and St. Catherine Laboure, called the decision to close the churches “gut wrenching.”

“Just like a childhood home, a parish church such as Joan of Arc and St. Catherine Laboure, has so much meaning to us,” said Father Yi, who is also pastor at Acension of Our Lord and St. Francis of Assisi churches in Donaldsonville “The church is where we were spiritually reborn through baptism as we were surrounded by our parents, godparents, family and friends.

“We remember the moments of our lives when we go to this church to be healed and cleansed of regrets, guilt and sin. For such a house of God, a place of many memories, to no longer exist is so heart breaking. Hence this decision has been a gut wrenching one.”

Father Yi noted that in July task force members met with leaders of St. Joan and St. Catherine and that a pastoral need to reduce the Mass schedule was proposed. He said because of the priest shortage the diocese was not able to provide a full-time priest to serve the cluster parish.

Instead, he said neighboring churches were asked to provide Mass coverage and sacramental needs.

Parish leaders were informed the task force was going to make a recommendation to Bishop Muench after analyzing the “situation at the cluster parishes,” said Father Yi.

“While the discussions were difficult, the leaders expressed their sadness in the rapid decline in the life of the parish, both in the decreasing number of active parishioners and decline in financial support,” he said.

On Aug. 22, Father Yi said task force members informed the lay leaders of St. Joan and St. Catherine the recommendation was made to Bishop Muench that the two churches cease existing as a parish, citing change in the demographics of the area, decline in the number of parishioners, financial hardship and shortage of priests.

“The (parish) leaders expressed their sadness and understanding regarding the future viability of (St. Joan of Arc and St. Catherine),” he said.

Father Yi added that in the coming months, Father Al Davidson, pastor at St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Pierre Part whose boundaries will now include the boundaries of St. Joan of Arc, and task force members will assist in the transition.

At present no decision has been made regarding the future of Our Lady of Prompt Succor in White Castle, where Father Yi is also the administrator. Father Nelson said the auxiliary Pastoral Planning Subcommittee, which is charged with working through the mechanics of closing, merging or suppressing a parish, met four </span id=”20″>months ago. During that meeting Our Lady of Prompt Succor and other churches were addressed.

“In that conversation, it led the entire group, myself included, to broaden our conversation about the entire geographical area, which we had been trying to do anyway,” Father Nelson said. “And so we hit the pause button on it because Mass coverage is now temporarily available with the one Mass we are doing (at Our Lady of Prompt Succor.)”

He said Father Yi will remain temporary administrator at Our Lady of Prompt Succor.