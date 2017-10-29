The Catholic Commentator

Amy Moran was among the more than 200 people who gathered on the back lawn of St. Louis King of France in Baton Rouge for an outdoor Mass and family picnic Oct. 14. It is among the last events being held at the church as the Diocese of Baton Rouge prepares to merge the church with St. Thomas More Church, located 1.7 miles south, just off of Sherwood Forest Boulevard on Goodwood Boulevard.

Father Michael Alello gave his homily to more than 200 people at an outdoor Mass and family fall event on the back lawn of St. Louis King of France Church in Baton Rouge on Oct. 15. Members of the Knights of Columbus served plates of barbecue chicken, jambalaya, hamburgers and hotdogs for the event. Photo by Bonny Van | The Catholic Commentator

Moran has been a member of SLKF Church her entire life, all 28 years. And, while it has also been a huge part of her life, she is looking forward to what is to come. She plans to attend different Mass times to see which one fits her and her schedule the best.

“This has been my school, my church parish – this is all I really know,” she said. “It’s going to be a big change and we’re really excited about it. I’ve been to one or two (Masses), but I haven’t decided which is going to be my regular. I’m an 8 o’clock person at St. Louis, but I’m excited because there’s an evening Mass at the end of Sunday (at St. Thomas More) so that’s probably going to be my ‘go to.’ But, I’m excited to try all of them to determine which is going to be the one I prefer.”

Such optimism is the goal of Father Michael Alello, pastor at SLKF and administrator of STM. In his homily, Father Alello talked about how people sometimes have a tough time saying “yes” when it comes to making commitments, especially making the commitment to go to church and saying, “Yes, Lord.”

“We’ve been talking for a while about saying yes to God and saying yes to what God has invited us to in this journey as he’s inviting us to merge with St. Thomas More,” he said. “And, so we’ve been focused on that a bit – so what is God asking of us? God is asking us to trust him and to trust where he is leading us and to know that it is God leading us, the Spirit leading us and if we can be open to that, the good Lord is going to make something beautiful out of it.”

Geralyne Thibodeaux, a member of SLKF, for 30 years, said she attended all of the meetings that discussed the closing of her church. She said it was the right thing to do.

“I love it here. There are great people here,” she said. “But, we lost a lot of people after the flood. They need to close it. It’s a good business decision. There aren’t enough priests. So, I’m embracing it (the change).”

While many people are trying to absorb the change emotionally, they remain strong in their faith and to their faith community. Teenie Bajon, president of the altar society, has been involved in the church with her husband. For years, the couple has arrived early on Sunday mornings to open the church and set up for 8 a.m. Mass. While she is sad about the church closing, Bajon plans to get involved in her new church community.

“My husband has a medical condition so he can’t drive. So, I don’t think I’ll be driving too far to go to another church since St. Thomas More is just five minutes away,” she said.

Other active parishioners are also making plans to move on and carry on.

Landaiche, a member of the Knights of Columbus 9016 with SLKF will join the Knights of Columbus at STM. While fellow KC member Ted Lalonde has found another group.

“I’m joining the KC group in Slaughter, where I live,” he said.

Tron and Jennifer Levy, along with their sons Tim and Trace, attended the outdoor Mass. They have not decided on their next move but say the community of SLFK will always hold a special place for them. Their daughter, Jolie Dawn, was born at 25 weeks Dec. 26, 2015 and died June 5, 2016.

“The whole staff just supported us totally and losing a child at such a young age and to have the support of the church really helped us get through a very difficult time,” said Tron. “When we were putting our funeral together, the staff were was so supportive and they understood and that’s why we care so much about this place.”

“We actually travel by LSU to come here so we don’t really know if we’re going to travel all the way over here to go to St. Thomas More or not,” said Jennifer.

The church will cease to operate as a parish on Sunday, Nov. 26, the Twenty-sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time and all of its boundaries, registered parishioners, properties, assets and liabilities will be transferred to STM Church for the beginning of the season of Advent. Father Alello said he plans to use the entire Advent Season to help both communities come together as one through spiritual events and, of course, the breaking of bread.

“There’ll be opportunities for people to sit together and eat and just get to know each other,” he said. “And, the hope is as we journey through those four weeks of Advent, which are a time of preparation, that our hearts will be prepared at Christmas to birth something new, to birth that new parish together and I’m excited about that and to see people finally getting excited about it as well is really edifying.”

“I think it’s going to be a new thing that not many people have seen in the Baton Rouge area,” said Moran. “And, I think anything that we can do to bring everybody together and make a brand new church community, I think is going to be a positive change.”