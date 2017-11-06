The Catholic Commentator </span id=”1″>

You reach for your electronic device late at night to unwind and take in some entertainment. You know this leads you to watch pornography, which gratifies you at first, but then locks you in a cell of self-hatred. With temptation purring, “a little won’t hurt” and “you have control” in order to muffle the cries of the conscience, what can you do? </span id=”2″>

Dr. Mario Sacasa, director of counseling services at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, gave a message of hope that the battle of pornography can be won during a recent program on the topic at Christ the King Church and Student Center at LSU. </span id=”3″>

Sacasa said the earlier people start their battle against pornography, the better their chances will be to succeed. </span id=”4″>

“It’s easier to stop a boulder at the top of the hill rather than the bottom,” said Sacasa. </span id=”5″>

A beginning step is to “know your rituals” when it comes to viewing pornography, then break them, according to Sacasa. If viewing pornography becomes routine, much like eating and sleeping, it conveys that it’s an expected activity at certain times and under certain circumstances. Changing schedules and habits, particularly refraining from mindless surfing of the internet and staying off it at “high peak” times of temptation helps people overcome addiction. </span id=”6″>

Sacasa also advised those battling pornography to ask themselves why they are attracted to the images or videos they access online. </span id=”7″>

“There’s a reason for it,” Sacasa said. </span id=”8″>

He urged pornography viewers to ask themselves, “Why am I feeling this way?” before watching illicit material. </span id=”9″>

He said some prefer watching pornography because it doesn’t require them to deal with real relationships. </span id=”10″>

“You’re not good at dealing with life, so you go to the images because ‘They’re ready to go,’ ” said Sacasa. </span id=”11″>

He noted that behaviors shape what’s happening in the brain. He said because pornography releases a flood of hormones one has to “retreat from the flood.” He said addictive behaviors work like a drop of water making psychological grooves in the brain. </span id=”12″>

“It’s going to take time for that drop of water to be redirected,” said Sacasa. </span id=”13″>

He said quitting pornography viewing is similar to the process of losing weight or getting physically in shape – it takes determination. If people want to lose weight, but never get off the couch, they won’t lose weight. </span id=”14″>

“You’ve got to fight it off,” said Sacasa, adding, “You can say, ‘I don’t want to be a zombie. I don’t want to be a slave. I don’t want this, I want to be free.’ ” </span id=”15″>

For men this can include “getting down and doing pushups and putting that testosterone to use,” Sacasa said. </span id=”16″>

The process is not fun, but after a while it bears fruit, according to Sacasa. </span id=”17″>

Calling on others for help and accountability is another way to kick the pornography habit, said Sacasa. </span id=”18″>

“Don’t isolate yourself, get out, keep yourself engaged,” said Sacaca. </span id=”19″>

Finding something good and beautiful to look at reminds people of the beauty of God’s creation and to look for beauty in natural ways. This can include keeping pictures of family members and loved ones close by to remind individuals of the important relationships in their lives that are being damaged by the destructive habit. </span id=”20″>

Freeing oneself of pornography addiction is a process that can take a few years, said Sacasa. </span id=”21″>

“When you are on this journey, don’t lose (sight) the forest for the trees,” said Sacasa, who added that every victory counts in the overall battle. </span id=”22″>

“Keep fighting,” said Sacasa three times. “Never give up hope.” </span id=”23″>

While the person may feel like they are treading on ice, eventually they will gain traction and begin making marked progress. </span id=”24″>

But he cautioned, “There’s

no magic bullets. You’ve got to wrestle with it.” </span id=”25″>

He encouraged those struggling with pornography addiction to “pick up their cross” and to see it as part of their growth in holiness. </span id=”26″>

“If you’re drowning, reach out for the cross,” said Sacasa, urging people to receive the sacrament of reconciliation. </span id=”27″>

“St. Paul tells us to put to death immorality,” said Sacasa. “I can’t tell you it’s going to be an easy ride, but it’s worth it.”</span id=”28″>

A Catholic resource for overcoming pornography Sacasa recommends is integrityrestored.com. </span id=”30″>