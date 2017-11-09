The Catholic Commentator

Perhaps never has a small patch of grass had such a special meaning.

Bishop Robert W. Muench blessed a plot of grass brought to St. Agnes Church in Baton Rouge from a 10-acre site that will eventually house a shrine to St. Sharbel Makhlouf. Bishop Muench blessed the grass during a ceremony on Oct. 8. Holding the grass are Mary Kadair Crump, left, and Karen Thomas Darnall. Photos by Richard Meek | The Catholic Commentator

Much more than just a sliver of Mother Earth, the scraggly square of grass represented the initial step of fulfilling a dream for Father Charbel Jamhoury and many families of the Lebanese community of the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

“We have all dreamed for this day,” said Father Jamhoury, his voice defenseless against the emotion he expressed when more than 120 people gathered Oct. 8 at St. Agnes Church in Baton Rouge for the ceremonial blessing of undeveloped land that will one day house a shrine to St. Sharbel Makhlouf.

The shrine, which will be the first dedicated to St. Sharbel in the United States, was announced on the 40th anniversary of his canonization.

The threat of Hurricane Nate forced the event indoors, but that did little to temper the spirit as Bishop Robert W. Muench blessed the small patch of land brought to the church from the site, which is located off of Brightside Lane in Baton Rouge.

“I am talking about ‘daydreaming’ and not about ‘night dreaming,'” added Father Jamhoury, pastor at St. Agnes. “You cannot do much about dreaming at night but you can during the day. A dream is the first corner stone to achieve a goal, and to achieve a goal one must have vision.

“If we cannot dream it, we cannot achieve it.”

The shrine has been a dream of Father Jamhoury since he arrived at St. Agnes in 2014. A member of the Lebanese Maronite Order, he had previously served as co-chaplain at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in 2010 before being called back to his native Lebanon.

He returned to Baton Rouge in 2014 and was appointed administrator at St. Agnes by Bishop Muench in 2015. Earlier this year, Father Jamhoury was appointed pastor.

Since his return, he and members of the St. Sharbel Makhlouf Foundation have been working to secure funding for the shrine, beginning with identifying a site. It’s been a time of hope and frustration, at one point causing Father Jamhoury to question why he even returned to Baton Rouge.

The answer came when Phil Witter donated 10 acres of land for the shrine, which Father Jamhoury said would include a church and retreat house. Witter’s donation was recent, just about the time panic was starting to settle in among supporters who were working to have the site secured by the anniversary of St. Sharbel’s canonization.

“Before I received this land, I never stopped wondering and questioning God,” Father Jamhoury said days after the blessing. “I’m happy at St. Agnes but was not sure why I was here.

“When I received this land, I stopped wondering and questioning God.”

“God has a plan and he showed us in a mysterious way,” he added. “He amazed us by the way we have received this land. This is a wonderful message to tell everybody it’s not me, it’s not them. It was God’s will.”

During the blessing, Mary Kadair Crump, son of George Kadair, acknowledged the day was special for her and her family. She remembers her father’s special devotion to St. Sharbel, hearing stories about the saint’s numerous miracles of healing.

“St. Sharbel has been in our family’s heart for so very long,” Crump, one of eight children, said. “I have so many memories of my dad and his unique dedication to St. Sharbel. He was proud of his Lebanese heritage.”

She said that her father always carried a special St. Sharbel prayer card in his pocket that he would eagerly share with others who were hurting and in need of healing. With tears filling her eyes, she recalled how in his final hours, he continued to pray to St. Sharbel and the Blessed Virgin Mary.

“We consider St. Sharbel a blessing sent to us,” she said. “Father Charbel is one more blessing sent to us.”

Father Jamhoury said his goal is to have one place where St. Sharbel will be for everyone and to spread his physical and spiritual healing. Father Jamhoury’s vision includes uniting not only Catholics devoted to St. Sharbel in Baton Rogue but also uniting the Latin Rite of the Catholic Church with the Maronite Rite.

“God loves unity and so does St. Sharbel,” Father Jamhoury said Oct. 8 as he addressed Bishop Muench. “He will unite us under one tent, the tent of St. Sharbel church and under (the bishop’s) guidance and leadership, to pray to St. Sharbel and adore one God.

“Dear bishop, in welcoming us, my order and me, you are saying ‘yes’ to St. Sharbel, and he will never say ‘no’ to you in return.”

Father Jamhoury said as part of his mission to “unite the east and the west,” the retreat house will include small studios where people will be able to write icons, a tradition deeply rooted in the Eastern rite. He added that his hope is to have more of his brother priests come to live with him at St. Agnes and assist at St. Agnes.

A stunning statue of St. Sharbel was also unveiled during the blessing. The statue will eventually be moved to the shrine but for now has been moved to the chapel of Divine Mercy.

No timetable has been established for groundbreaking and construction of the shrine, but Father Sharbel was encouraging, acknowledging “it may take us time to reach our dream but we will never be abandoned halfway there. God is faithful to his people and children, and he will never, never walk halfway with us, but all the way.”

Also in attendance were Father Miled Taraby, procurator of the LMO to the Vatican and Father Wissam Khoury from Lebanon.

“It was very emotional, a big step,” Father Jamhoury said. “It was beautiful, spiritual and peaceful. A really special feeling.”