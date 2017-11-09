The Catholic Commenatator

A new criminal justice reform package that allowed for the release of more than 1,900 inmates Nov. 1 may help Louisiana shed its title as the incarceraton capital of the world. The Justice Reinvestment Package, which was adopted by the Legislature during its spring session and signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards in June, is aimed at reducing Louisiana’s prison population by 10 percent and saving $252 million during the next 10 years. Seventy percent of the savings would be reinvested into programs and policies to reduce recidivism and support victims of crime as well as bring sentences and rehabilitation programs in line with other southern states.

According to the Louisiana Justice Reinvestment Task Force, the state has 816 people in prison for every 100,000 residents, which is nearly double the U.S. national average. Also, the state sends people to prison for drug, property and other nonviolent crimes at twice the rate of South Carolina and three times the rate of Florida, even though the states have nearly identical crime rates.

“The reform package is a way to look at some of the laws that had existed with regard to sentencing and essentially try and make it more just, so individuals who don’t pose a threat to society and have served their time can re-enter and become contributing members within general society again,” said Rob Tasman, executive director of the Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Ten bills make up the Justice Reinvestment Package. Besides reinvesting in prison alternatives such as rehabilitation and programs targeted to reduce recidivism, the package includes a bill that permits most people sentenced to life as juveniles to be eligible for parole after 25 years.

“What’s important for people who don’t know our involvement in this is that even before this major package took place, (LCCB) has been addressing sentencing for at least five to six years,” said Tasman. “The very first issue we ever got involved in was to stand out against the sentencing of juveniles to life in prison without parole and that was actually then decided by the Supreme Court (of the United States). So, one of the bills that was part of this package was to finally bring Louisiana in line with that specific Supreme Court decision.”

Other components tailor criminal fines and fees to the ability to pay; temporarily suspends child support payments for those incarcerated for more than six months, unless they have an ability to pay; streamlines registration for victim notifications; simplifies the process for those with criminal convictions to receive occupational licenses; and lifts the ban on public assistance benefits for drug offenders returning home.

Tasman said the LCCB also weighed in on the latter issue because drug felons could not receive public assistance, such as food stamps, for one year after being released from prison.

“We saw that as not only an impact on the individual but also potentially on the victim’s family,” said Tasman. “We want people to re-enter society and to have a high success rate to re-entering as opposed to reverting back into whatever life of crime they may have had prior to that.”

Among the bills expected to make the biggest impact on the justice system are SB 139, SB 220 and SB 221. SB 139 improves Louisiana’s probation and parole supervision for inmates serving time for nonviolent offenses. It also includes incentives “to encourage positive behavior,” parole considerations for those sentenced to life for second-degree murder in the 1970s when it was a “parole eligible offense” and medical treatment furlough.

“We have a huge aging population at Angola,” said Natalie LaBorde, deputy assistant secretary for the Louisiana Department of Corrections. “But, the majority of people at Angola are (convicted) of first- and second-degree murder, so what’s happened is DOC has become a hospital, and we’re footing 100 percent of that bill; whereas, if they were in a nursing home, the majority of these are Medicaid eligible and you could be drawing down those dollars.”

The medical treatment furlough, according to Laborde, applies to all offenders except for those on death row. But before it is granted, she said there is a process that involves approval from the secretary and permission from the parole board.

SB 220 “focuses prison space on the most violent and serious offenders by tailoring sentences of drug offenders to the weight of the drugs.” It also removes less serious crimes from the violent crimes list and creates the Louisiana Felony Class System Task Force.

SB 221 “tailors habitual offender penalties to the severity of the offense by lowering the mandatory minimum sentence for second and third offenses.”

According to Louisiana Department of Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick, approximately 1,900 inmates, all of whom were convicted of non-violent crimes, were released from state, civil parish and privately managed prisons throughout the state on Nov. 1. That number was in addition to the average of 1,500 inmates convicted of non-violent crimes released monthly. Those that have been previously released had served 40 percent of their sentences, but those released Nov. 1 had served 35 percent of their time, under the state’s new guidelines.

Ronnie Moore, re-entry coordinator for the St. Vincent de Paul Society in the Archdiocese of New Orleans, said that of the inmates released under the new reform bill, a combined 70 percent of those were released from five civil parishes, including East Baton Rouge. The remaining 30 percent came from seven civil parishes.

The reform package is the culmination of two years of work, first by the Pew Trust Center which worked with the Edwards administration on problems with the state’s justice system, and a bi-partisan task force, which spent one year studying the issue and holding public forums before submitting its recommendations to the legislature.

In 2012, a push to lower the incarceration rate under Gov. Bobby Jindal failed after strong opposition from district attorneys and sheriffs. Currently, local sheriffs are paid $24.39 per day to house state inmates, but LaBorde said the state is trying to move away from that model by increasing the per diem for sheriffs who are willing to provide these programs and treatments and reducing the per diem for those who don’t provide programs.

This time around, according to Tasman, there was lots of work on the bills before they were presented to lawmakers.

“What finally resulted was, in my mind, truly a compromise because I think the reforms really wanted to go farther, the opposition from the district attorneys was very, very strong,” he said. “There were tremendous amounts of behind the doors meeting that involved the district attorneys, the advocates for reform, the governor’s office, all the major players. So when things finally passed it was only because all those meetings had taken place and the stakeholders’ voices had been heard.”

LaBorde said DOC Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc “implemented a department-wide philosophy of re-entry programming.” She credited the program with helping to reduce the inmate population, which peaked at 40,000 in 2012, by 5,000 during the past five years. The new reinvestment package continues those programs.

“(LeBlanc) created something called re-entry centers at the local level; we have nine regional ones, which provide 100 hours of pre-release programming before they’re exiting,” said LaBorde. “He attributes the decrease in the population and the recidivism rates to that re-entry programming. So, the reinvestment is about growing those programs at the local level.”

“It’s ironic in one way because we recognize that we’re flawed, but at the same time, it’s easy for us to judge individuals who may have committed a crime and have been found guilty and now facing a prison sentence,” said Tasman. “It’s easy for us to say, ‘Well, we would never do that.’ ‘That can’t be us.’ And, when we do that, I think,﻿ we forget about the fact that they are as human as we are. They possess the same God-given dignity that we do.”