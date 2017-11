St. Jude the Apostle Church in Baton Rouge adopted Oct. 16 for the Baton Rouge 40 Days for Life Campaign. St. Jude School signed up to observe an hour in prayer. Representatives from school service organizations are pictured, from left, Ann Marie Benoit and Ava Kathryn Nesbit were chosen to be present for the vigil, carrying with them the intentions of the student body for respect life initiatives. Photo provided by Starr Driesse | St. Jude School