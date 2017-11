Left, Third-grader Jalia Baptiste participated in the vocabulary parade at St. Francis Xavier School in Baton Rouge. Students wore costumes depicting their vocabulary word. Baptiste’s word was ‘telescope.’ Right, pictured, from left are, Kindergarteners Christopher Whitlock, Zadariah Johnson and Princeton Criss show their word skills in the vocabulary parade at St. Francis Xavier School in Baton Rouge on Nov. 3. Photos by Bonny Van | The Catholic Commentator