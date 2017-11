Student at St. Michael High School in Baton Rouge participated in “Warriors for Life Week,” which focused on ending racism, human trafficking, suicide and abortion. After praying a living multicultural rosary for life, students watched the pro-life documentary, “I Lived on Parker Avenue,” the true story of David Scotton who was almost aborted but given up for adoption. Scotton spoke to students after the film. Photo provided by Emily Froeba | St. Michael High School