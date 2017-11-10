Except for various Halloween observances, Oct. 31 passed quietly in this more Catholic southern half of Louisiana. In other parts of our nation, like Garrison Keillor’s fictional Lake Woebegone, Minnesota, the Lutheran pastor and his congregation were having a big celebration. Oct. 31 marked the traditional date on which, 500 years ago (Oct. 31, 1517) the Augustinian friar, Martin Luther, fixed his 95 theses on the selling of indulgences and other abuses of the Catholic Church to the doors of the castle church of Wittenberg, Germany. Luther was at that time a professor of Scripture at the University of Wittenberg.

These kind of academic discussions, which could easily turn into debates, were common at the time. Although genuinely scandalized by the preaching of this indulgence sale by a Dominican friar named Johann Tetzel, Luther had no idea of the trouble he would cause himself and of the Europe-wide revolt he would begin. The Catholic Church’s practice of granting indulgences to cancel punishment in purgatory for sins committed in this life had become commercial. Actually, indulgence-selling had been banned in Germany, but the ban was not enforced, and the practice continued. Father Tetzel was raising funds for the building of St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. His sales pitch was something like, “As soon as the coin in the cup clings, into heaven another soul springs.”

Word of Luther got back to Rome. A Cardinal named Cajetan was sent to Germany to determine whether Luther’s teaching was orthodox. Luther belonged to a religious order devoted to the great saint and theologian of the early church, Augustine (340 a.d. – 430 a.d.). In his struggle with a priest named Pelagius, Augustine emphasized that salvation was a gift from God and could not be earned simply by good works. Man could not, as it were, pull himself up by his own bootstraps. Relying on Augustine’s emphasis on the necessity of God’s grace and St. Paul’s teaching of the importance of faith in passages like Galatians 5:6, Luther argued that faith and faith only could save us. St. Paul does say, “For in Christ Jesus, neither circumcision nor uncircumcision count for anything, but only faith working through love” (Gal 5:6). The Catholic Church has always taught that we are saved by faith and good works inspired by our faith in Jesus. The Catechism of the Catholic Church says: “Faith is an entirely free gift that God makes to man … To live, grow and persevere in the faith until the end we must nourish it with the word of God; we must beg the Lord to increase our faith; it must be ‘working through charity,’ abounding in hope and rooted in the faith of the Church” (no. 2089). The “working through charity” of the Catholic Catechism I would take to mean the same as St. Paul’s saying that what counts is “faith working through love.” Good works of love are important, but they too must be the result of our faith in Jesus, our desire to imitate him. If our only motive is to win a Golden Deeds award and be praised by our peers, that might not get us to heaven.

I have never seen a copy of Cardinal Cajetan’s report to Pope Leo X. The outcome, however, was that the pope excommunicated Martin Luther. One of the questions reportedly contained in Luther’s 95 theses was why did not the pope, who was rich, build the basilica with his own money rather than with the money of poor believers. Luther was not known for being very diplomatic. He soon found that he needed the protection of the leader of his area of Germany. The Elector Frederick of Saxony provided that protection, and Luther spent the next year translating the New Testament into common German and publishing pamphlets defending his ideas for the reform of the church. He was the most prolific writer of the Reformation period. Gutenberg’s printing press had started a communication revolution akin to the invention of computers and smart phones today. European society became excited by the possibility of change.

Luther’s efforts as a reformer found an audience because there was evidence of corruption in the Catholic Church of Europe at that time. Wealth was in land and property, and a lot of it was owned by bishops and religious orders. There was a great deal of inequality of wealth. Also discontent was expressed by many with Church organization and leadership. However, for almost 20 years no one dreamed of destroying church unity or doctrine. The Reformation progressed in what one historian called a confused movement. But around the years 1536 to 1540 the movement changed into a determined effort by two men in two different countries to create a counter church to the Roman Catholic Church and its pope. The first was John Calvin in Geneva, Switzerland, and the second was Thomas Cromwell, who managed the English King Henry VIII’s break with Roman Catholicism whose pope, Clement VII, would not grant him a divorce from Catherine of Aragon, King Philip of Spain’s sister.

John Calvin was a French lawyer who set out to create an alternative Reformed Church in Geneva, then a city-state on the edge of the Swiss Confederation. In 1536 he published the first edition of his “Institutes of the Christian Religion” in Latin. He has been called the clearest and most lucid of the reformers. His texts were widely translated into other European languages, some by himself into his native French. By the end of his life, Calvin was the dominant international voice for Reformed theology.

Cromwell became Henry VIII’s chief minister. He not only led England into creating its own national church, subject to the king and not to the pope, but he created the incentive for this separation remaining by seizing for the crown more than 800 monasteries, friaries, convents and other pieces of church property. Many of these ended up in the hands of the nobility who became enormously wealthy and disinclined to return to allegiance to the Roman Church. Other countries in northern Europe quickly followed suit in the confiscation of church property.

By the end of the Reformation, Lutheranism had become the religion of much of Northern Germany, Denmark, Norway and Sweden. Calvinism, or some off-shoot of it, was practiced in Switzerland, Holland, France and Scotland. England went through periods of Anglicanism and Puritanism, and there were other denominations or splinter-groups like Baptists.

The Reformation hurt the Catholic Church and broke the unity of Christian Europe. However, it helped bring reform to the Catholic Church as Luther had wanted. The Catholic Church was forced to face its weaknesses, drag itself out of the Middle Ages and deal with the modern age that was soon to begin with the Enlightenment. A counter-reformation, a reform of the Catholic Church within itself, produced The Council of Trent, new religious orders like the Jesuits, the establishment of more schools throughout Europe, and the first translations of the Bible into English, German, French and many other languages so that common people could read it.

A year ago, Pope Francis visited southern Sweden to begin a year of preparation for the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. It was the first papal visit to Sweden in 25 years. Over the past 20 years, Popes John Paul II, Benedict XVI and now Francis, have dialogued with heads of the Lutheran Church. In 1999, Catholic and Lutheran churches agreed on a joint declaration that resolved many of the theological issues at the heart of the split. As the Second Vatican Council proclaimed, “There is truth in our sister Christian Churches.” We must work for unity. Jesus prayed that we all may be one so that the world could see the truth of his message.”

