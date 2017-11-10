Women in Spirit – Becky Eldredge, spiritual director, retreat facilitator and author, will present a talk, “Inner Chapel: The Intimacy of Interior Life,” Thursday, Nov. 16, noon, at St. Joseph Cathedral parish hall, Fourth and Main streets, Baton Rouge. Women in Spirit is a women’s interfaith gathering for spiritual growth and networking. A complementary lunch will be served. To RSVP, email wis@cathedralbr.org or call 225-387-5928.

Pro-Life Mass – A monthly pro-life Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Nov. 14, 5:30 p.m., at St. Agnes Church, 749 East Blvd., Baton Rouge. For more information, call 225-383-4127.

Rosaryville Events– Rosaryville Spirit Life Center, 39003 Rosaryville Road, Ponchatoula, will host the following upcoming events: Icon class by Phillip Zimmerman, Monday, Nov. 13 – Saturday, Nov. 18, for more information call 724-235-9784, email icon53@verizon.net or visit philzicons.com; “Beneath the Weight” program to end emotional eating and achieve a lifestyle that will result in a permanent weight loss, Saturday, Dec. 9, 8:45 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information, call 225-294-5039 or visit catholicretreatcenter.org.

Youth Suicide Forum – The Offices of Youth and Young Adult Ministry and Marriage and Family Life of the Diocese of Baton Rouge are sponsoring a forum: “13 Reasons Why Not: A Forum on Youth & Suicide,” on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 6:30 – 8 p.m., at the Catholic Life Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thwy., Baton Rouge. The presentation will review the mental health issue of depression, the warning signs of suicide and what concerned Catholics can do in response. No pre-registration is required. For more information, call 225-242-0323 or email dvanhaute@diobr.org.

Catechist Certification – Registration is being accepted for the spring session of catechist certification for the ministry and theology program for the Diocese of Baton Rouge. Class topics include Christian morality, creed, conversion and spirituality, Luke/Acts, catechism and catechesis and Catholic identity in the Catholic school. For dates and times and to register, visit evangcatbr.org.

Praise and Adoration– Musician and speaker Cooper Ray will present a night of praise and adoration for sixth graders and above Sunday, Dec. 3, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., at the St. Theresa Middle School Gym, 212 East New River St., Gonzales. The event is sponsored by God’s Warriors of St. Theresa Middle School. For registration and information, visit sjp-sta.org.

Magnificat – Patti Gallagher Mansfield of the Office of Charismatic Renewal of the Archdiocese of New Orleans will speak at the meeting of Magnificat Friday, Dec. 1, 9 a.m. – noon, at the Oak Lodge Reception Center, 2834 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge. Reservations are $22 each and will be sold through Tuesday, Nov. 28 by sending a check made out to BR Magnificat with each attendee’s name to Kathy Simoneaux, 9650 Victory Lane, Denham Springs, LA 70726. No tickets will be sold at the door.

St. Aloysius Mission – Dr. David Whidden will present a mission, “Preparing for Advent,” Tuesday, Nov. 28 – Thursday, Nov. 30, 6:30 p.m., at St. Aloysius Church, 2025 Stuart Ave., Baton Rouge. For more information, call 225-343-6657.

Sister Briege McKenna Healing Service – Sister Briege McKenna, who has a ministry of prayer and healing, will hold an evening of healing on Saturday, Dec. 9, 7 – 9 p.m., at St. Benilde Church, 1901 Division St., Metairie. The service will consist of prayer, praise a talk and prayer for healing by Sister Briege, a eucharistic procession and benediction. The event is sponsored by Catholic Charismatic Renewal of New Orleans (CCRNO) and is free and open to the public. An offering will be taken. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, call 504-828-1368 or email.

Prayer Service – Central Pastor Area Association is hosting a Thanksgiving prayer service at St. Alphonsus Liguori Church, 14040 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. The evening will consist of prayer, Scripture, music and song. The theme will be focused on giving thanks. Babysitting will be provided.