Students in grades pre-K–third at St. Peter Chanel School in Paulina recently observed Fire Prevention Week with a visit by members of the St. James Fire Department. Students learned about fire prevention and what to do in case of a fire at their home or school. They were also able to see a fire truck and hear the sirens. Pictured from left, second-graders Reese Roussel, Kiptyn Luminais and Caitlyn Simon hold onto fire fighting equipment as they pose with firefighters. Photo provided by Paula Poché | St. Peter Chanel School