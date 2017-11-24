Fourth-grade students in the accelerated resource program at Holy Ghost School in Hammond, studying inventions and inventors,﻿ had to create their own board games as part of the lesson. In their designs, students had to create their own directions on how to play the game, the game board and game pieces. Students rotated through each game so they could play all of their classmates’ games. Pictured, from bottom left, Annie Fritz, Pietro Moreira, Miley Smith and Cianna Newton try out a game called “Questiontopia.” Photo provided by Cindy Wagner | Holy Ghost School