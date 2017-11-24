November has been a month of giving thanks. We honored those who have served us in the various branches of the United States military on Veterans’ Day. Now, as The Catholic Commentator hits the news stands on Thanksgiving weekend, we give thanks for our personal and national blessings.

If you attended the LSU-Arkansas football game (or watched it on TV), you saw a very beautiful half-time show expressing thanks musically and visually to those who have served us in the military. I was particularly impressed by the thank-you to the Marines, in which the band, while playing their hymn, marched into a replica of their insignia with the globe rotating in a circle. No one can visit the World War II memorials in the graveyards of Normandy or the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor without getting a lump in the throat. So many gave their lives so that we may live free in America.

Thanksgiving Day is a tradition we received from our pilgrim forefathers who wished to thank God and their Native-American neighbors who helped them survive in this new continent. The fact that they took the time and effort to do something, host a meal for others, should remind us that thanks are best expressed by actions of kindness and mercy. I will be celebrating Thanksgiving Day on a mission in General Cepeda, Mexico, and the Mass we will celebrate for that day is called “La Misa de Accion de Gracias.” Perhaps it is because St. Paul used that phrase in First Corinthians, 10:16, “The chalice of our action of thanksgiving (or blessing), doesn’t it unite us to everyone in the blood of Christ?”

That true thanks is expressed in how we treat others is a favorite theme of Pope Francis. During this past April, Pope Francis participated in a TED conference. His words made it quite clear what thanksgiving means to him. “Quite a few years of life have strengthened my conviction that each and everyone’s existence is deeply tied to that of others: life is not time merely passing by, life is about interactions … As I meet, or lend an ear to those who are sick, to the migrants who face terrible hardships in search of a brighter future, to prison inmates who carry a hell of pain inside their hearts, and to those, many of them young, who cannot find a job, I often find myself wondering: “Why them and not me?” I, myself, was born in a family of immigrants: my father, my grandparents, like many other Italians, left for Argentina and met the fate of those who are left with nothing. I could have very well ended up among today’s ‘discarded’ people. And that’s why I always ask myself, deep in my heart: “Why them and not me?”… First and foremost, I would love it if this meeting could help to remind us that we all need each other, and we can only build the future by standing together, including everyone. We don’t think about it often, but everything is connected, and we need to restore our connections to a healthy state.”

Pope Francis knows that “good intentions and conventional formulas, so often used to appease our conscience, are not enough. Let us help each other, all together, to remember that the other is not a statistic or a number. The other has a face. The ‘you’ is always a real presence, a person to take care of.”

Someone once told me that he likes this pope because he sounds like Jesus. Yes, he does. Jesus once told his listeners that everything depended on loving God and neighbor. When asked “Who is my neighbor?” meaning whom must I take care of, Jesus told the story of the Good Samaritan. Pope Francis says that this is the story of today’s humanity. “And often there is this habit, by people who call themselves ‘respectable,’ of not taking care of the others, thus leaving behind thousands of human beings, or entire populations, on the side of the road. Fortunately, there are those who are creating a new world by taking care of the other, even out of their own pockets. (St.) Mother Teresa actually said: ‘One cannot love, unless it is at their own expense.’ ”

Yes, and St. Teresa’s nuns are doing just that, right here in Baton Rouge. So are the men of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. And their kind of giving thanks is contagious. When we were without a bishop, after the death of Bishop Stanley J. Ott, and I had to substitute, I spent Thanksgiving morning at the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room off of Convention Street. I was impressed by the huge number of homeless we were feeding, but also impressed by the number of ordinary Catholics who came unasked to help serve them. That was an “accion de gracias.”

Happy Thanksgiving Day!

Father Carville is a retired priest in the Diocese of Baton Rouge and writes on current topics for The Catholic Commentator. johnnycarville@gmail.com.