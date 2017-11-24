St. Aloysius Mission – Dr. David Whidden will present a mission, “Preparing for Advent,” Tuesday, Nov. 28 – Thursday, Nov. 30, 6:30 p.m., at St. Aloysius Church, 2025 Stuart Ave., Baton Rouge. For more information, call 225-343-6657.

Humane Vitae Lecture – Dr. Marguerite Duane will present a lecture on the 50th anniversary of the papal encyclical Humanae Vitae on Thursday, Nov. 30, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., at the Biological Learning and Research Building of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, 5222 Brittany Dr., Baton Rouge, with a reception following. For more information, call Dr. John Meinert at 225-768-1708 or email

john.meinert@franu.edu.

Praise and Adoration – Musician and speaker Cooper Ray will present a night of praise and adoration for sixth-graders and above Sunday, Dec. 3, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., at the St. Theresa Middle School Gym, 212 East New River St., Gonzales. The event is sponsored by God’s Warriors of St. Theresa Middle School. For registration and information, visit sjp-sta.org.

Magnificat – Patti Gallagher Mansfield of the Office of Charismatic Renewal of the Archdiocese of New Orleans will speak at the meeting of Magnificat Friday, Dec. 1, 9 a.m. – noon, at the Oak Lodge Reception Center, 2834 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge. Reservations are $22 each and will be sold through Tuesday, Nov. 28 by sending a check made out to BR Magnificat with each attendee’s name to Kathy Simoneaux, 9650 Victory Lane, Denham Springs, LA 70726. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Healing Service – Sister Briege McKenna, who has a ministry of prayer and healing, will hold an evening of healing on Saturday, Dec. 9, 7 – 9 p.m., at St. Benilde Church, 1901 Division St., Metairie. The service will consist of prayer, praise, a talk and prayer for healing by Sister Briege, a eucharistic procession and benediction. The event is sponsored by Catholic Charismatic Renewal of New Orleans (CCRNO) and is free and open to the public. An offering will be taken. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, call 504-828-1368 or email info@ccrno.org.

Married Couples Retreat – Willwoods Newly Married Couples Retreat for couples celebrating 10 years of marriage or under will be held Saturday, Dec. 9 – Sunday, Dec. 10 at the Archdiocese of New Orleans Retreat Center, 5505 St. Mary St., Metairie. Suggested donation is $275. For more information, call Jason Angelette at 504-830-3716 or visit faithandmarriage.org.

Remember Our Children – St. Alpohonsus Church, 14040 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, will host a candlelight service for people who have lost a child or support them to celebrate the life of the child Sunday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m. For more information, call 225-261-4650.

Christmas Concert – St. Mark Church, 42021 Hwy. 621 Gonzales, will host its Christmas concert, featuring NaNasha and the Easton Hollis Group Wednesday, Dec. 13, 7–8:30 p.m. For more information, call 225-647-8461.

Beneath the Weight – Rosaryville Spirit Life Center, 39003 Rosaryville Road, Ponchatoula, will present “Beneath the Weight,” a program to end emotional eating and achieve a lifestyle that will result in permanent weight loss, Saturday, Dec. 9, 8:45 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information, call 225-294-5039 or visit catholicretreatcenter.org.

Marian Talk – Mike Fulmer will present a talk, “Mary, the Ark of the New Covenant” Tuesday, Dec. 5, 6:30 p.m., at the St. Francis Room of St. Alphonsus Church, 14040 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs. For more information, call the church’s formation office at 225-261-4644.

Catechist Certification – Registration is being accepted for the spring session of catechist certification for the ministry and theology program for the Diocese of Baton Rouge. Class topics include Christian morality, creed, conversion and spirituality, Luke/Acts, catechism and catechesis and Catholic identity in the Catholic school. For dates and times and to register, visit evangcatbr.org.