Six members of the St. Joseph’s Academy volleyball team have been named to the District 3-5A All-District Team. They are Fran Okpalobi, who was named Outstanding Offensive Player, Tess Hiller, Caroline Starns, Julia Welsh and Amber Haynes. Honorable mention went to Abigail Haynes and Sivi Miller was named Coach of the Year.

St. Alphonsus School in Greenwell Springs has named Lily May, fifth grade, and Grace Toler, eighth grade, Students of the Year for 2017-2018.